To the Editor:
With the onslaught of technological advancements over the last few decades, which include such things as the Internet, Ring doorbells, Instagram, and autonomous vehicles, the media have overlooked one noteworthy improvement: the rest-area hand dryer. As I flashback to my formative years in a small Midwestern town, I reminisce about our frequent visits to states adjacent to Missouri, mainly Kansas and Iowa. (Once my dad took a wrong turn on the way to a baseball game in St. Louis, ending up in Illinois by mistake. My parents banned road trips through Arkansas not only because of my virtuoso air-banjo rendition of the theme from the movie Deliverance but also because my two brothers and I knew most of the important quotes from key scenes in the movie, which I will intentionally leave out because of the family-friendly nature of your newspaper.)
Anyway, one family member or another caused us to stop at every single rest area along the interstate highway system. After pushing buttons on the vending machines to try to scrape together loose change, we’d ultimately end up washing and drying our hands. With no exception, the hand dryers came complete with instructions: Push button, Rub hands vigorously under warm air, Shuts off automatically, and lastly, thanks to a benevolent motorist with a key, Wipe hands on pants. Let this letter serve as a shout-out to the brilliant engineers who have perfected the hand dryer into an effective piece of equipment that requires only the first three directions.
Denver Edmonds
Sierra Vista