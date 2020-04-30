To the Editor:
The following message was sent earlier this week to the office of our state governor, in order to deliver some input about more fair ways to deal with the coronavirus epidemic as pressure mounts to ease restrictions, acknowledging how much more severe the virus is in areas of higher population density all over the country, with few exceptions.
To Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey,
Are plans being made for county health departments to do their own independent contact tracing, so that the progress of the epidemic can be monitored by county, and those counties with lower levels and stable if not declining levels of R (R0?) can be permitted to do their own cautious easing of restrictions? Wouldn't this be a way whereby large areas of the state outside the huge densities of Maricopa and Pima counties or the special problems of the Navajo Reservation, can respond in ways more appropriate for their situations instead of being forced to march in lockstep with places where conditions differ greatly from their own?
Brad Edwards, Bisbee