To the Editor:
Very interesting to read the several comments about the increase in trash fees. I served three terms on the Environmental Affairs Commission (EAC) and during that time trash pick up and recycling issues were discussed at almost every monthly meeting. The once very good, recycling weekly pick up program is now defunct because contamination caused problems that many participants in the program did not want to fix.
The R/C program removed a lot of tonnage from the landfill but now more is going to the landfill which means the life span of the landfill area is lower and sooner than later a new landfill will have to be found. With a new landfill will come additional fee increases.
The EAC has investigated both problems and provided a proposal to the City as a possible solution. However, the solution will require the four counties (Cochise, Pima, Greenly and Graham) to come together to address the problem. There is a major company, Covanta Holding Corp, that provides a waste to energy solution to the solid waste problem. It is clean, provides generated power to the area it serves and basically eliminates the need for big landfills.
This is not a pipe dream! Plants are up and running on the east coast and in several foreign countries with favorable results.
The EAC has the information and I urge the City Council to take this project on and enlist the Supervisors of our four adjoined counties to actively undertake this project. We know we have a problem and it will continue to cost more to handle the waste and R/C materials as we go forward if we don't modify the program.
From the information I gained as a member of the EAC , this is the future! PLEASE, City Council and County Supervisors, take a serious look at what Covanta has to offer. Also understand that for Covanta to become involved, all four counties must agree to participate. The current fees that were just approved are definitely justified and will continue to grow unless another approach, "Waste To Energy" becomes a reality.
Dennis Ehrenberger
Sierra Vista