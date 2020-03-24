Time to use your head
To the Editor:
With the 2020 election currently obscured by the real world, it might be a good time to feed your brain. Huh? I don’t statistically know how many, but if any American is still grappling with their vote, the train has left the station without you. Still undecided, you remain vulnerable to other humans who want to make that decision for you.
If your brain food comes from the same sources, CNN and social media for example, you can expect that other humans will enter your brain through these food chain portals. The next step is attaching the manipulative triggers (hate, fear, anger, or ignorance, for example) to your emotions to make you more malleable and much easier to control. If done correctly, this will bypass your thought process. Act, don’t think, listen to me.
When I taught such courses to young intelligence professionals, I often compared the recruitment phase(s) as similar to getting the pretty person in class to notice you, and then having them fall in love with you — after you’ve made camp in their mind, and peace with their “gut feelings” that might cause alarm or doubt. The rest of the recruitment process gets a little classified and isn’t relevant here.
There are human nature reasons why some humans are attracted to, and attached by, shiny red MAGA hats and “Build that wall!” slogans, and other humans are not. Helpful hint: Vote with your head and not your emotions — just double-check nobody else is home before casting your vote!
Tom Estes
Sierra Vista