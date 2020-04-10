To the Editor:
It's an interesting time in history (for me) as it has brought to humankind's forefront several human nature differences that we normally hide behind when interacting with fellow humans. Political affiliation, socio-economic class, best crack on the block, whatever value we place on ourselves and others, it's how we perceive ourselves through the eyes of other humans. Or so we like to think, which is why we tend to congregate with like-minded humans who reinforce our sense of existence.
In the real world, Americans live a pretty sheltered existence compared to the rest of the world, and let's be straight, we have a price tag for everything from natural disasters, the #1 movie in America, to the value of a human life. It seems the best way forward post-pandemic would be to agree there will be human and monetary losses in the days ahead + opportunities to regroup and refocus on a collective existence that incorporates this understanding while planning for the next future.
The key, as always, will be balancing the human nature desire to place blame on each other for failing to take responsibility and accountability for the questionable truth and reality that divided us in the first place. I believe this is one complicated reason humans disagree, and at this juncture, probably always will (?). We the people, fortunately for all, will prevail.
Tom Estes
Sierra Vista