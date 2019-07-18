To the Editor,
Feelers and thinkers don't feel or think alike, duh. Listening to Mr. Trump pontificate at his rally last night, I couldn't get the phrase "he speaks to me, just like me" out of my mind. Taking a look around the MAGA-hated (intentional) crowd in attendance, I was curiously looking for fellow thinkers, even a hint of them. If they were there, they were drowned out by shouts of "Send her back!", "Build that wall!", and other symbolic slogans and symbols intentionally, perhaps manipulatively, aimed at feelers - not thinkers. Creating a crisis with chaos in the absence of a clear and concise plan may appeal to feelers, but not thinkers. Likewise, the thought of deporting fellow US citizens based on the perceived/conceived perception they are somehow "un-American" may appeal to many feelers, but few thinkers.
Why? Well, that's the irritating rub that separates a feeler from a thinker. Mr. Trump may speak to some of us, but he represents all of us, all the time. Once we collectively begin to deport un-Americans, for example, what will the precedents we're setting be? Just as significantly, what will their legacy costs be for all of us going forward? Will "I pledge allegiance to Donald Trump" someday replace the Pledge of Allegiance? I don't think so, but you may feel differently about him, about us.
As a senior citizen, military retiree, and tax paying middle-class white male, I grasp that I fit the prevailing patriotic American profile quite well. That is, until I engage my brain and speak my mind as in this Letter to the Editor, at which point for some fellow Americans I become an eligible un-American deportee under the evolving form of Trumpism. Yes, send me back to Eugene, Oregon, right after my mandatory DNA test to establish my true ethnicity. Never going to happen? I guess that depends on which world you live in - the real one or his.
Tom Estes
Sierra Vista