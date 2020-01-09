To the Editor:
Ignorance isn't a condition, it's a state of being, temporary for some and permanent for others.
For many Americans living in the moment, and that's the majority of us, by the way, recent events in Iran and the Middle East have heightened patriotic fevers in many parts of the world and mind beyond middle America's comprehension.
For the record, being patriotic to a human is not the same as patriotism to the U.S. Constitution, though many Americans still require proof positive that it's happening in the moment it's happening right before them. The sooner the majority of fellow Americans acknowledge this is at least a possible reality, the sooner we can start substituting “they and them” with “we and us” again.
In the interim, we’ll continue to be humans, subject to error, but definitely a state of being worth compromising for. Ignorance? Not so much, though we continue to fight for control of it in others.
Tom Estes
Sierra Vista