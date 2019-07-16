To the Editor:
A tweet on steroids, capitalization and all. What do illegal immigrants, Social Security, and veterans have in common? If you read the Letters to the Editor section of the 16 July edition of the Herald/Review you might still be asking this question. After re-reading the author's letter in question several times, the only thing it touched was my non-existent emotional hate, fear, and anger towards things I disagree with, or simply don't understand. I too am concerned about "illegal" immigration; however, in today's politically divided America, too often the separation between illegal and legal immigration becomes blurred, and we end up lumping them together when considering possible threats/solutions, or simply expressing our personal opinions as the author did. With minimal research, I was able to discern the vast majority of tax dollar-funded public assistance goes to American citizens not immigrants, illegal or otherwise. As a fellow Baby Boomer, I also share the author's concern over Social Security benefits; however, per the Social Security Administration's own regulations, a Social Security number is needed to work and to collect Social Security benefits, and only non-citizens authorized to work in the US are eligible for a Social Security number. I'm pretty sure the often tweeted "invading horde of drug dealing rapists and murderers" at our southern border are not randomly receiving Social Security numbers, but it sure gets the emotional juices going, doesn't it! Finally, after 35 plus years of federal service, I personally do not believe the American people owe me anything beyond my military pension, period. While it was once patriotic to support veterans and their causes, patriotism today has been effectively weaponized to manipulate the populace's emotions for or against personal and/or political agendas. Want something done today, wrap it in an American flag and dare the opposition to be "un-American". Though I may disagree with the author's opinions, I respect his justifications and motivations for expressing them in an otherwise well-written letter. Thank-you, sir, and I look forward to reading more from you.
Tom Estes
AKA: A Goody-Two-Shoes Liberal
Sierra Vista