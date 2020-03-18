To the Editor:
If he always knew it was a pandemic, what has he done since then to prepare and protect American lives from this virus?
Turning to the real world, what we see today is the captain of the ship realizing he'll go down with the ship, too, if he follows his own gut feelings which brought all of us to this point in time. That's not a hoax.
Now is not the time to seek accountability from him, or for him. Per the Constitution, that responsibility rests with the voting public - many of whom placed him a position of trust and responsibility he has consistently demonstrated he was unprepared for.
Accountability: How many Americans will die before this truth can no longer be ignored, denied, or covered up?
Tom Estes
Sierra Vista