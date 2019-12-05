‘The remaining evil’
To the Editor:
The challenge in 2016 was choosing between the lesser of two evils. In 2020, it’s about the remaining evil.
Toward this end, one side is allegedly pursuing truth and justice, and one side is blatantly calling it a hoax. It’s not who is right or wrong that matters to me, but what is right or wrong (the greater good).
I acknowledge some humans are drawn to personalities, and others are driven by principles. Speaking in military retired terms, I believe a re-elected Trump is a far greater long-term threat than an impeached or censored Trump.
Reasoned thoughts or conspiracies, thankfully we can agree we’re still free to choose, right?
Tom Estes
Sierra Vista