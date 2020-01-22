To the Editor:
Fifty-three "nothing” there vs. forty-seven "something” there.
Following the ongoing Senate impeachment trial, I can't help but wonder how it must feel to be sitting on the proverbial hot seat defending another human's actions in one corner, and the US Constitution in the other. Strip away the political biases and theatrics on both sides and what we have is a seminal moment in history that will dictate America's footprint on the world for decades to come.
On one side, we have an animate human, subject to error, and on the other side an inanimate object, subject to interpretation. I would hope by this juncture the majority of Americans, whatever their justification or motivation, have already made this determination themselves, but I would be remiss.
Right now, both sides want something for nothing and that's simply not going to happen, impeachment or not, regardless of the eventual outcome. We'll all pay in the end, it's just taking some of us longer to realize what's at stake - or not.
For me, when another human's strengths are my worst inclinations, the choice is simple. Other humans, I accept, may require more assistance.
Tom Estes
Sierra Vista