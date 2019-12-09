Worried about America
To the Editor:
Despots and dotards, I’m not proud of the fact it’s not as clear as it once was in America. According to some segments of society, I should be pleased there are special interpersonal relationships between Kim Jong-un, Putin, Xi Jinping and Trump. And I shouldn’t be alarmed these special relationships continue to distance America from our historical allies and norms, as after all, Trump was elected by some to drain the swamp of “deep state elitists” often wrapped in some form of social media/twitter conspiratorial intrigue.
But I am worried. I’m worried about an America stripped of the checks and balances that have protected us from becoming an authoritarian state like North Korea, Russia, and China. Never happen? You might argue with reasoned thought that a person such as Trump, the by-product of a divided nation, never should’ve happened either, but he did, and we continue to deal with it in our own tribal ways.
My greatest fear in the coming months is more Americans will be drawn to Trump’s alternative reality (personality) at the expense of their, and ultimately our, guiding principles. Stable genius, dotard, or despot, follow your principles or subjugate them, it’s still a choice.
Tom Estes
Sierra Vista