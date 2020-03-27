Where to volunteer?

To the Editor:

Looking downrange at what’s potentially headed our way, I’d like to publicly volunteer to support our local elected, law enforcement, and medical officials as needed.

There is no appropriate public/social media site available at the moment to facilitate such volunteerism — please point us in the right direction.

I’m a military retiree and possess critical skills and leadership attributes that would be helpful today and tomorrow. America’s retired warriors haven’t forgotten our sworn oath to protect and defend America, and I believe I speak for many local veterans when I say we’re here to help and we’ve got your back.

Thank you for your service.

Tom Estes

Sierra Vista

Tags

Load comments