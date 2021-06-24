To the editor,
I would like to retract the contents of a letter I wrote to the editor last year around the beginning of COVID-19. The letter I wrote belittled my new neighbors for cutting down a China berry tree at the top of the steps at City Park. I did this without checking the facts as to why they cut down the tree which I have learned was because the china berries were landing on the steps causing a hazard. I was a complete (jerk) for not consulting my new neighbors before writing a letter to the editor.
In the last year, my neighbors have made their property beautiful, they have landscaped it and made numerous improvements. I might also add they’re the kindest neighbors that I only have good things to say about.
My new neighbors are wonderful and I am eating crow for dinner tonight.
Grant Fanjul
Bisbee