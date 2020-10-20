To the editor:
The Herald/Review 10/16/2020 Opinion Piece “Our View: Willcox is running out of time” concisely covered the ongoing crisis of water availability in the Willcox basin.
The Herald ends its editorial with this challenge: “… providing for a future that allows northeast Cochise County to survive and grow responsibility will require leadership and some form of authority that prevents the overconsumption of water.
We hope that happens before it’s too late.”
Our incumbent state legislators talk about water conservation but instead kill bipartisan bills that could begin to solve the problem. They have had ample opportunity to talk about this issue at candidate forums which they choose not to attend. Their silence on the issue is telling.
Two candidates for our state legislature have shown they are leaders who are addressing the challenges facing Cochise County water users. Bob Karp candidate for State Senate and Kimberly Beach-Moschetti candidate for State Representative, have proposed specific policies which are concrete steps: getting the science of water depletion right by giving authority to the state and county to monitor and then potentially regulate large industrial farming concerns while protecting private water users, family farms and ranches. They are ready to work to build consensus in the community and the legislature.
While the incumbents hide and obscure any real plans for solving these issues, Moschetti and Karp promise to lead if they get elected. Please, remember that when you vote!
Pat Fleming
Sierra Vista