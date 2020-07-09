County officials should be ashamed regarding new logo
To the editor:
This is a letter that I sent to the Cochise County Board of Supervisors regarding our new county logo.
I sincerely hope that it’s not too late to stop the change of the logo — especially for those of you up for re-election. This new logo is terrible. I understand a need for a new, fresh look but this is garbage. You want to attract more tourists and new residents, but this logo says nothing. If the colors and wavy lines need to be explained to the people that live here how do you think you’ll get the point across to those that have never been here?
I’d like to know who the “stakeholders” were from the different cities that made this decision. Was it the people from each town’s visitors bureau? I understand that this has been in the works for a while and that there has been at least one newspaper article about it, however I think that you would have been smarter to present the “finalists” to the public before making a decision.
Tom Borer mentions that this is like the horrific rebranding of the Sierra Vista logo, while that may be so the Sierra Vista logo still has an equally horrific tagline — “Extraordinary Skies, Uncommon Ground” — this new county logo has no tagline. Perhaps the tagline should be “These are the many elements of our region — Copper (mining/sunsets), Turquoise (Bisbee blue), Merlot (Willcox wine industry), and Dark Skies Blue – and the graphic design represents our mountains, river, the sun/moon, cool breezes and open spaces.” That’s an awful long tagline. Also, I understand that the logo is supposed to be the same shape as the county — now if you really believe that then I think you should get a map of the county and compare it, because it’s not anywhere near the same shape as the county.
Also I’d just like to say that there is nothing really original about this logo — this logo and Sierra Vista’s logo look a lot like many other cities and counties in the west. Squiggly lines in different colors....Please, this is not a logo. You should all be ashamed of yourselves. The Board of Supervisors and the Cochise County Tourism Board should be afraid because people are very upset about this and will be demanding change, not only in the logo but in their representatives.
James Flynn
Hereford