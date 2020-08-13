Support survivor benefits
To the editor:
I support legislation that would ensure adequate compensation to the survivors of veterans whose deaths are held to be service connected
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 150,000 Americans have died, many of them veterans. It is feared that some of the survivors of these veterans will be denied benefits because of a death certificate that lists the cause of death as COVID-19 and does not mention the service-connected conditions that may have contributed to their cause of death.
On July 2, 2020, Senators Kyrsten Sinema (AZ) and Senator Thom Tillis (NC) introduced S. 4166, the Ensuring Survivors Benefits during COVID-19 Act, which would address this issue by requiring the Department of Veterans Affairs seek a medical opinion in the case of any veteran who has a service-connected condition and who passes away due to the coronavirus. This medical opinion could be crucial in obtaining survivors’ benefits.
My compliments to Senators Sinema and Tillis for introducing this legislation. I wrote to Senator McSally and asked her to co-sponsor and actively support this bill. I wrote to Representative Ann Kirkpatrick and urged her to introduce companion legislation in the House. I wrote to my Arizona state legislators and ask them to advocate for and actively support this bill.
Please help support this important legislation by asking your Senators to cosponsor S. 4166, to ensure that no surviving family members are denied entitlement to their benefits during this pandemic.
Bob Foster
Hereford