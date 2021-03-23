To the editor:
A letter published on March 17 is very misleading. It would have us believe the bill providing stimulus checks which no Republican voted for was a standalone bill. A word/phrase search of the 500+ -page bill (H.R. 1319), reveals many reasons for anyone to vote against this bill.
This is just two of the measures that could have caused the Republicans to oppose this bill.
The stimulus checks were originally intended for those individuals and businesses financially impacted by the pandemic. Perhaps those voting against the bill opposed stimulus checks for those working and not financially impacted by the pandemic. (Every Republican in the House and Senate voted for the previous COVID relief bill (CARES Act.))
Perhaps they opposed “Section 1005” of the bill that authorizes the secretary of agriculture to make payments of 100 to 120 percent of the “outstanding indebtedness of socially disadvantaged farmers.” Under this provision, those included in the socially disadvantaged category are American Indians, Alaskan Natives, Asians, Blacks, Native Hawaiians, Pacific Islanders, and Hispanics. Sec. 1005 focuses debt relief on farmers based on their race, not based on how harshly the pandemic has affected them — the very reason for relief in the first place. Section 1005 excludes women from the list of socially disadvantaged farmers. Conversely, the author could have said ‘Nearly every Democrat voted to exclude white farmers and ranchers from receiving this benefit’.
His ’good advice’ is not advice at all, and certainly not good.
Bob Foster
Hereford