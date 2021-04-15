To the editor,
The misleading information presented by the president on April 8 necessitate this response. To say that no amendment is absolute is terrifying for our freedom. If the Second Amendment can be changed through legislation or Executive Orders, the remainder of our rights protected by the Constitution and Bill of rights are vulnerable.
The Bill of Rights protects our right to freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom of the press, and to peaceably assemble, our right to be secure in our homes, against illegal search and seizure, prohibits slavery, protects our right to vote. Are all of these, including the Second Amendment, not absolute rights?
He said anyone can go to a gun show, buy whatever they want and no background check. That is not true. The ‘gun show loophole’ is a myth, a political term referring to private sales of firearms at gun shows. The law regarding sale of firearms is the same for all sales, whether they occur at gun shops, gun shows, yard sales, on-line, via newspaper ads, etc. The same paperwork is required for all sales made by federal firearms licensees, regardless of where the sale occurs. No federal paperwork is required for private sales, regardless of where they occur.
He said 316 people are shot every single day. 106 of them die every day. He made no mention of the number of gang-related murders (80%), suicide (60%), accidental, etc. Yet I see no legislation on enhanced suicide prevention, firearms safety, gang violence.
Bob Foster
Hereford