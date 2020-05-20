To the Editor:
This is in response to the gun control advocacy group’s plan to spend $5M on political campaign ads in Arizona in support of Joe Biden, Mark Kelly, and five congressional candidates. If Everytown for Gun Safety is concerned about gun safety, they have picked the wrong group of people to do that. They should have selected a group more interested in education instead of legislation. Did the Gun-Free School Zone Act of 1990 introduced by Joe Biden, and passed into law, prevent future school shootings? We will never know. What we do know is that many school shootings have occurred since then. We also know that it prevented more than 200M law-abiding citizens from possessing firearms at places they legally have a right to be, violating US and many state constitutions. We also know that many new laws they propose already exist; they are just not enforced. According to a 2012 report to the Department of Justice, more than 72,000 people were turned down on a gun purchase in 2010 because they didn’t pass the background check. Yet, only 44 of those cases were prosecuted. Why aren’t they prosecuted? On January 10, 2013, in the White House meeting of President Obama’s Gun Agenda Task Force, Vice President Joe Biden answered that question, telling NRA’s Director of Federal Affairs, James Baker, that the Obama administration didn’t have time to prosecute people for lying on the federal background check form.” Enforce existing gun laws before making new ones.
Bob Foster
Hereford