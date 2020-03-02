Cost for a county-owned shelter
To the Editor:
In response to the 2/29/20 article regarding the county animal shelter:
County Administrator Gilligan stated $1 million cost to build a new county shelter and $500,000 annually to operate a shelter.
These costs seem unrealistic when a 40’ by 60’ metal building can be installed for approximately $120,000. Interior improvements may cost an additional $75,000. Add the land cost and other improvements (fencing, landscape) and you’d be looking at approximately $300,000 total cost.
Regarding operational costs, if the county would partner via an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) with an entity like Huachuca City as they did previously, the cost to operate the shelter would be approximately $75,000 annually.
My question is: how did Mr. Gilligan determine these costs?
The county has $500,000 set aside in the 2019-2020 budget for a county-owned shelter.
In 2019, the County was provided several shelter options: Facility in Palominas, facility on Glenn Road, estimates for the repair and upgrade of the Huachuca City/County animal shelter, and discussions with Bisbee Animal Shelter. None were considered viable. No explanation was provided.
Best option: purchase the former Huachuca City/County animal shelter building for a nominal amount. Demolish the existing building, and install a new metal structure for approximately $120,000. Modifications could be done for approximately $75,000. Negotiate with Huachuca City to operate the shelter.
The citizens want a county-owned animal shelter. Better to own and manage the shelter than to pour money into a facility you do not own or control.
Jere Fredenburgh
Sierra Vista