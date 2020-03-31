Legality doesn’t make it right
To the Editor:
One of our state legislators, Rep. Nancy Barto, is putting forward a bill (HB2706) to exclude what the legislator would deem “boys,” by a test of anatomy, testosterone, and genetics, from girls sports in schools. While this law is allegedly to keep sports “fair” by keeping competition among peers of similar physical abilities, it perpetuates the idea that girls are physically inferior to boys, and really is targeted against transgender people.
If its intention is really fairness, why not test competitors based on metrics more closely associated with sports such as strength and endurance? Why target so-called “boys pretending to be girls?”
Even if it were fair to divide sports between boys and girls, there exists no 100% unambiguous test. The range of “male and female” testosterone levels overlaps. Even genetics can be ambiguous. It is not simply XX or XY. And what about the Golden Rule? Would our legislators like to submit to such invasive tests themselves?
Finally, just because something is legal does not make it right. Slavery used to be legal. Religious persecution used to be legal. Do not let the law be a substitute for ethics.
Winston Fredrickson
Bisbee