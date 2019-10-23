Look at what you did!
To the Editor:
BECAUSE OF YOU … the public’s generous support in both donations and patronage of our bookstore has enabled the Friends of the Sierra Vista Public Library to fund the purchase of three new self-checkout stations for the library.
This is just one example of our library project funding. Our volunteers also work hard to provide funding for adult programs, teen programs, youth programs and summer reading programs. Many of you have participated in one or more of the programs our funding has made possible.
NONE of this would be possible without YOU. So, from all of us to all of you, THANK YOU!
Please step into the Library and LOOK AT WHAT YOU DID!
Sincerely,
Bookstore Volunteers
Friends of the Sierra Vista Public Library