Questionable laws
To the Editor:
Americans are going to stupidville as a nation.
You can die for the country at 18 (or below) but can’t have a cigarette (or vape) or drink a beer until they’re 21?
Roland Fuerst
Sierra Vista
Local journalists working to keep you informed, subscribe today!
To the Editor:
Americans are going to stupidville as a nation.
You can die for the country at 18 (or below) but can’t have a cigarette (or vape) or drink a beer until they’re 21?
Roland Fuerst
Sierra Vista
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.