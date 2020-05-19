I am concerned for our community as well as others and how we are being impacted by Instacart employees who are scamming their customers. I believe it is something that needs to be addressed and something that others in the community may have already been impacted by. Today a woman made a personal purchase at my expense. She put her items on my order and has denied this ever happened. I contacted Fry's on East Highway 90 and spoke with the manager and she was able to pull video footage from today to verify that yes this woman did in fact receive the items in question. From there I have been on the phone with Instacart and the Krogers customer assistance for a grand total of 3 hours.
The kicker in all this? I gave the woman a $20 tip on my credit card and THEN...I turn around and gave her a $20 dollar bill when she delivered my groceries. I sound like a fool right? Well here we are in the midst of an epidemic, and I am attempting to be kind and generous to all, and this woman seemed nice enough, she was probably in her 60s. I just wanted to show my appreciation. Just trying to be kind and this is what happens. I would hate to see other people ignoring their receipts potentially being too trusting to these people who have in a sense.
Jessica Garcia
Sierra Vista