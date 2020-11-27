To the editor:
To ALL (who should most definitely be concerned,)
Since March, we have “locked down” our nursing facilities throughout the US in our efforts to keep residents “safe.”
However, this week, the AP News reported that, for every two facility residents who have died with COVID, one more has died from neglect, abandonment, and emotional distress.
Nationwide, local health departments have been flooded with complaints of neglect in nursing homes. Residents are sometimes dying of simple dehydration or malnourishment because no one is there to remind them to drink water or assist them with eating. Staff often simply cannot meet the demands of the all the sick and high-needs residents. Locked out families are prevented from filling in the gaps for the patients’ physical and emotional needs. Clergy are not able to provide spiritual care to residents; residents are not able to counsel/pray with their ministers, take communion, receive last rites. Hospice workers have great difficulty remotely evaluating their patients for pain to keep them comfortable. Volunteers cannot sit with patients and provide them comfort and companionship, even when they are dying.
This is a travesty, and none of us should stand for it any longer.
We urge all American citizens to resist the lockdowns and to insist on the constitutional right of their elderly loved ones to not be IMPRISONED for the “crime” of growing old.
Our parents and grandparents, husbands and wives, aunts and uncles are dying alone, imprisoned, and afraid. What are we going to do about it?
Meagan Beth Gee-Henry
Bisbee