To the editor:
I am responding to today's editorial (July 22nd) in which the writer 'broad brushes' the entire Board of Supervisors regarding negative and demeaning comments about non-elected employees. Generalized negative statements such as those in the editorial are misleading and destructive. Unless it was truly all of the supervisors whose statements blamed a couple of hard working and very competent employees, and I don't believe it was, the individual supervisor(s) should have been named. Broad brush negative statements are unhelpful and have no place in our local paper. The public should be fully informed and broad brushing isn’t helpful.
Judy Gignac
Sierra Vista