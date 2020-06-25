Casting your vote is crucial in Cochise County

To the editor:

Every now and then I find myself getting curious about something. Today I looked at how many county offices would be settled on August 4th in the Primary election. Of the twelve Cochise County offices up for election, seven have only one candidate — the incumbent. Of the remaining five, it’s a mixed bag. After choosing one of three Republican candidates, JP 5 will have a General Election race in November with the Republican and the one Democratic candidate. For the Superior Court Division 5 seat, one of two Republicans will run against one Democratic and one No Party candidate. This race is interesting in that Superior Court candidates are partisan in the Primary and non-partisan in the General Election.

Finally, there are the three Board of Supervisor District races. District One and Three will both be settled in the Primary with a Republican winner. District Two has a Primary race with two Democratic candidates. That person will then run against one Republican, and one write-in candidate in the November election.

So, for anyone who believes their vote doesn’t count, think about the results of my curiosity. I also urge you, if you haven’t already done so already, go online to cochise.az.gov/sites/default/files/recorder/AZ_PEVL_form2020.pdf and request an Early Ballot. Skip the line, skip the heat, mail it in early. Last day to request this is July 24th.

Judy Gignac

Sierra Vista

