Walking the talk or talking the walk?
To the editor:
Just for the fun of it I thought I would research ‘walk the walk’ and ‘talk the talk’. These phrases have confused me somewhat. ‘Walk the walk’ means to do what you said you would do. ‘Talk the talk’ means what you say you mean. But how about if you are just all talk and no doing or all doing and no saying? Does ‘talk the walk’ mean you just talk about what you are doing, sort of like bragging? I think that if you really do what you say you will do then you ‘walk the talk.’ I rarely hear it said that way. So, have I confused you? Me, I’m still confused.
Judy Gignac
Sierra Vista