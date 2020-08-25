To the editor:
For decades I have personally known the candidates and incumbents running for Cochise County Superior Court Judgeships. I knew their character and their professionalism. I found it easy to support them and had no problem when it came time to vote for those offices. This year is different.
In the General Election Superior Court judges in Cochise County run without party affiliation. I believe this is the way it should be. Due to the retirement of Judge Jim Conlogue, there is a vacancy in Division 5 of the Court. Three people are running for the position. I do not know any of the three personally. I know their names, but not much more than that. In order to decide how to cast my ballot I tried to find out as much as I could about them. In doing so I have concluded that I will be voting for Ann Carl based upon the breadth of her legal experience and her commitment to the community.
If you want to know more about her go to: https://www.facebook.com/CarlforCochise/.
Judy Gignac
Sierra Vista