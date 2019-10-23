To the Editor:
The Sierra Vista Community Chorus, directed by Sharon Keene, held its 16th annual gospel concert, “SING FOR JOY,” on Oct. 18 and 19 at Faith Presbyterian Church. The chorus was delighted that we filled the sanctuary of the church for both performances, actually almost overfilled it on Saturday, and everyone expressed great joy for our ensembles, soloists, and choruses. A delightful group of girls from Buena Choral Union as well as two Buena girls who soloed just added to the joy of the concert. As our chorus is a 501(c)(3) organization, we are so grateful to the Herald/Review for providing publicity several times for the concert.
This was a free concert, although we always honor a worthwhile local charity by taking a good will offering for them. This year we honored VICaP, a 501(c) (3) organization which has been providing services to the elderly, disabled, and homebound residents of the greater Sierra Vista area since 1994. It is their goal to help our neighbors continue to live independently and maintain their quality of life, free of charge.
On Friday, George Castle, President of their Board of Directors, and on Saturday, Deborah Godwin, Executive Director of VICaP, spoke to the audience about what their organization does for more than 900 people in need in the greater Sierra Vista area by getting them to doctor appointments and trips to the grocery, and much, much more. Well, clearly our audience understood how important this organization is because they donated a total of $5,675.00, which is one of the highest donations ever given by our audiences!
Others who wish to add to the donations may send them to VICaP at P.O. Box 3004, Sierra Vista, AZ 85636. If people are interested in becoming a volunteer for this organization, they can contact them at 520-459-8146.
Respectfully,
Linda Gilbert, chorus member since January of 2000