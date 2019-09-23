SWCC ‘full of malarkey’
To the Editor:
The mission of the Southwest Communities Coalition, which your editorial of Sept. 21 endorses, is full of malarkey.
“Sustainable growth” is a contradiction in terms, especially in a county where an ever-expanding cone of depression is drying up the San Pedro River and out of control industrial agriculture is sucking dry the upper Sulphur Springs Valley.
SCC talks about “sound stewardship of natural resources” and “protection of . . . the environment,” but some of the loudest “boots on the ground” voices are welfare ranchers who would go out of business if it weren’t for subsidized government leaseland and government grants for spraying toxic herbicides to kill natural rangeland vegetation and replace it with unnatural grasslands for cattle feed.
They talk about protecting property rights, while people in the Willcox area are being forced to sell their homes and family farms to the very corporations that dried up their wells.
Pursuit of growth and good old-fashioned economic development are precisely what caused the current environmental mess. Sustainability is not about endless growth but about living within our means. The real enemy of rural life is not environmentalists but land and water grabs by corporate profiteers.
Michael Gregory
McNeal, Arizona