Building the wall sans masks
To the Editor:
It’s bad enough that they’re only here to build a monument to an egomaniac’s political ambition, but then they descend en masse on little communities all along the border, as they did on Bisbee’s Safeway last Friday, 20-30 trucks of contract workers coming from all over the country with who knows what levels of Covid-19 infections — and not one of them wearing a mask as they roamed the aisles.
Trump has waived over 40 environmental, property rights and social justice laws to build his wall. Evidently his construction crews are also exempt from state and national guidelines for safety and common decency during the pandemic.
Michael Gregory
McNeal