Keep it in Cochise – update
To the Editor:
This letter is focused only on 2019 Arizona tax credits to Qualifying Charitable Organizations (QCOs) wherein Arizona taxpayers can offset, dollar for dollar, tax credits for state income taxes which would otherwise be sent to Phoenix. Permit me to explain the nuances of the tax credit changes.
In past years, an Arizona taxpayer could make QCO contributions in the following tax year, nominally Jan. 1 through April 15. That provision is now no longer applicable for state 2019 tax filings.
The Arizona Department of Revenue (AZDOR), for whatever reason, has now limited QCO contributions for the tax year itself; that is, 2019 tax credits may only be claimed in 2019 – with one exception.
The exception is: if a specific QCO is listed in the 2020 QCO list of qualifying entities, then a state tax payer may claim that QCO for a tax credit (subject to limits) during the new tax year, Jan. 1, 2020 through April 15, 2020.
I bring this to the readers’ attention because there are omissions in the 2020 QCO listings. One known instance is a local Sierra Vista QCO, for which the AZDOR “misplaced” their paperwork. My advice is to check the AZDOR 2020 QCO list for updates before filing 2019 state income taxes. Let’s keep state income tax dollars in Cochise County!
David Grieshop
Sierra Vista