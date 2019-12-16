Quid pro quo
To the Editor:
I was a 34-year-old Chief Warrant officer/US Army on temporary training duty at Fort Monmouth, New Jersey, in October 1972 during the German-sponsored Olympics in Munich when the many Israeli Olympic participants were killed.
The 2 apartment Bachelor Officer Quarters I occupied shared a kitchen with a Saudi Captain who was obviously one of the Saudi family’s wealthy princes. His kitchen practices were filthy and after the devastating attack on the Olympic sportsmen from Israel were killed, a group of about a half-dozen Saudi student officers had a hell of a loud and boisterous party in the Captain’s room.
President Trump should be aware that his son-in-law of Jewish faith (Jared Kushner) is more than likely not welcome in Saudi Arabia. They should also not be welcome in any US military school due to their extreme exhibit of hate toward any and all people of the Jewish faith. I am not a Jew, but I respect their fantastic military.
Donald L. Groner
Benson