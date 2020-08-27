Richard Barr’s 8/26/2020 letter (“The choice is obvious this election”), as is typical of his correspondence, is timely and well thought-out. If I weren’t already committed to my only sane choice for this election, I would surely take notice of his advice.
It is real handy to have a sure fire go-to source for those political positions on which I may be fuzzy or undecided. Back in the decades when I was voter in California, and often too lazy to do significant study of the many state propositions appearing on state ballots, I found just the fellow to do the work for me. There was a retired State Assemblyman wingnut down in Orange County who weighed in – in print - on every state proposition in every election. The beauty of his input was that, regardless of the issue, the situation, meaning of the action, the ethics or the cost, that retired Orange County politician could be counted on to be dead wrong every time.
Mr. Barr may not be a retired Orange County politician, but his frequent letters to the Herald/Review demonstrate his devotion to providing us with his special alternate reality so clearly that we don’t need to think twice before we dismiss it as nonsense.
Bring it home, Joe and Kamala!
Will Gronlund
Bisbee