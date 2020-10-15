Kirkpatrick just Pelosi’s underling
To the editor:
Our Representative Ann Kirkpatrick “the carpet-bagger”, who moves from district to district to stay in Washington and live off the tax-payer is nothing but Nancy Pelosi’s underling. She has done nothing to benefit our state and is now being treated for alcoholism. It’s time for the people in our district to think clearly before they vote. Vote for someone that will actually do what is in the best interest of the people.
Our President has accomplished more than he said he would, the lowest unemployment, increased wages, and an economy that is better than any other country in the world. Ann Kirkpatrick voted to impeach him despite this, doig what all the followers of Nancy Pelosi did. It’s time for a new face to represent the people in our district. Please take all of this into consideration before casting your ballot.
Larry Guskjolen
Willcox