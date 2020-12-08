To the editor:
I have been a resident of the town of Willcox since 2000. I pay taxes to the city and yet I do not receive any benefits as a tax paying citizen. We have our own well for water, our own septic, gas and trash collector. My neighbors that surround me are in the county, yet they receive services from the city such as road maintenance and gas. The only thing I have ever asked the city for was to have our road paved. Our road is muddy when it rains and dusty all other times of the year. Sometimes the county will blade our road which helps but when I have asked the county and city to pave our road they both refuse. I realize that there are many streets in our town that need repair but our road shouldn’t be forgotten, especially since we pay taxes. Please don’t continue to deny our rights.
Larry Guskjolen
Willcox