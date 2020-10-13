To the editor:
Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer said that Democrats would not supply a quorum for a vote on confirming Judge Barrett. He won’t allow a democratic vote. This is undemocratic, yet Schumer calls himself a Democrat.
Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden says Americans don’t deserve to know whether he would pack the Supreme Court. In 1983 he said packing the Supreme Court is a bonehead idea, but today he hides his position from the democracy, afraid to face the democracy. This is undemocratic.
Stolen-valor-like, today’s Democratic party leaders wrap themselves in the democracy mantle while acting the opposite.
Dane Hall
Sierra Vista