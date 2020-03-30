Get the word out
the Editor:
As a resident of this fine community for over 20 years, I am really surprised that there isn’t a local website,or information platform that our community can go to for the current situation regarding the COVID-19 epidemic in our city.
So far, Cochise county is low in cases, but the trend is only clear and it will increase. I have scoured the internet for info on our area and yet found little on cases, closures, or restrictions.
With all the tech companies in our town, why cannot the city collaborate with them to create a near real time update, (free website) of what is currently going on and then some other platform for people that have little to no access to Internet, radio, or newspapers?
Mr. Mayor Mueller, think outside of the box, we are still ahead of this mess, lead our community, help us avoid the current statistics. Get the local word out to the people.
This is a great city, I retired here on purpose.
John R Hardenburg
Sierra Vista