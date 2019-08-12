To the Editor:
Everyone wants to see more gun legislation to solve the problem with mass shootings. Gun legislation only affects law-abiding citizens. The legislation to remove semi-automatic weapons will do no good as there are too many that have already been purchased. Legislation is already in place and wasn’t effective in stopping the mass shootings. Until we can develop a pill or elixir that will remove hate from individuals, nothing will be solved. Our military is maintained due to the hate in the world against us. You get rid of the hate from individuals and then we can live in peace.
William Harrington