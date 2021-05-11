To the editor,
There is an article in the paper, 9 May, about DOD civilians being allowed to shop in the exchange. I realize this is a time for change and for stores to come up with new ideas in order to service. This is also somewhat of a slap in the face to those of us that are retired however, since we put in our years of service. You see because of the SOFA agreements in place some countries won’t allow us retires to shop on base in the Exchange or Commissary unless we pay a higher tax rate. We used to get orders that stated we were authorized to shop on base but no longer. That is why I stated that it is a slap in our faces.
William Harrington
Sierra Vista