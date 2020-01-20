Thanks for supporting YES Fair
To the Editor:
On behalf of the Youth Engineering & Science Fair (YES Fair), we would like to thank the Sierra Vista Community Tennis Association for being a generous sponsor of last year’s 2019 YES Fair.
The event was spectacular! Over 75 students and teachers were recognized in the “Special Awards” ceremony. The students and teachers were grateful for the recognition. Along with your sponsorship, we could not have done this without the loyal support of our caring community.
We would like to express our deepest appreciation for the your previous support, and we would appreciate the continued support for future fairs.
Thank you once again for your special gift to the YES Fair.
Most Sincerely,
Marcus Harston
2020 YES Fair Director