To the editor:
I’m writing about the protests in Portland. The violent protests have been going on since the end of May. The Federal Government received intelligence that the protesters were going to try to destroy the Federal Court. The Government sent in Federal Officers to protect the Court. The Speaker of the House called them Storm Troopers. Others called them thugs, Trump’s Army, and Nazi’s. Federal law requires Federal Officers to protect Federal buildings. The protesters did plan to destroy the Federal Court. Protesters attacked Officers with rocks, cans etc. Also, rubber bouncy balls (Officers slip and fall), ball barring’s shot from sling shots at Officers and windows, commercial grade fireworks, IED’s, ribbons of green light from blinding commercial grade lasers crisscrossing the Federal Court house aimed at officers (thirty Officers have been hurt and three blinded), and tried in many ways to penetrate the fence around the Court. Two hundred fifty Federal officers have been injured, some seriously. The local police was directed, by the Mayor, to not assist Federal Officers. They said protects would stop when Feds left, they have not.
Many other cities Mayors don’t allow the Police to deal with rioters, even though their trained to do so. The protests have been hijacked by anarchists. Why is most of the MSM not telling the truth about what it happening in large American cities or have a kind word for law enforcement? Now there’s a movement to defend Police while crime spirals out of control.
Marc Hay,
Sierra Vista