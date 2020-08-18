To the editor:
District Attorneys in Chicago, St Louis, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Portland, Orlando, Minneapolis, and many other large cities were funded by left-wing billionaire George Soros. Soros has spent millions of dollars to help elect these liberal prosecutors and heavily financed Antifa. The Soros funded prosecutors are the ones releasing, without prosecution, criminals. Recently the Portland District Attorney announced his office will not pursue charges against demonstrators accused of interfering with police, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass, escape or harassment. Portland police have referred 550 cases to the District Attorney’s office. Of, these about 140 were for felony crimes, including assault, arson, riot and theft. Ultimately, prosecutors are pursuing changes in about 45---the rest were dropped or under review. This prompted State police to leave Portland because criminals are not being prosecuted. The same thing is happening in the above cities and many more. When criminals are not prosecuted, what stops them from continuing criminal activities? This coupled with Mayors hamstringing police has led to an unbelievable rise in crime. Many of these Mayors are defunding police or moving funds for police to other projects. If crime is spiraling out of control now, what will happen when these new fundings go into effect? What community will be affected most by these new policies? The African American communities! The majority of African Americans, living in these cities, do not want police to be defunded. Actually, more want a larger police presence then those that do not.
Marc Hay
Sierra Vista