Lies can live their own lives
To the editor:
This is what President Trump said about Charlottesville. Trump: “I’ve condemned neo-Nazis. I’ve condemned many different groups, but not all of those people were neo-Nazis. Not all of those people were white supremacists by any stretch. Many of those people were there to protest the taking down of the statue of Robert E. Lee.” Trump “Excuse me, they didn’t put themselves down as neo-Nazis, and you had some very bad people in that group. BUT YOU ALSO HAD PEOPLE THAT WERE VERY FINE PEOPLE ON BOTH SIDES.” (This in caps had been quoted over and over again by the most of the Media/Dems and at the debate)
(The rest of the story) Trump: “And you had people AND I’M NOT TALKING ABOUT NEO-NAZIS AND THE WHITE NATIONALISTS — BECAUSE THEY SHOULD BE CONDEMNED TOTALLY. But you had many people in that group other than neo-Nazis and white nationalists. Okay? And the press has treated them absolutely unfairly.” (The part in caps is not reported by most of the Media and the Democrats). WHY? Because they want the public to believe he supports these radical groups. President Trump has denounced neo-Nazis and white supremacists many times.
Anonymous sources stated that President Trump called WW1 veterans “suckers and losers.” Nineteen people, that were there, said that President Trump never said that. That included John Bolton which is no fan of President Trump.
When lies are told enough times people begin to believe them and even begin to quote them.
Marc Hay
Sierra Vista