To the editor,
My response to Sen Michelle Ugenti-Rita (AZ State District 23) article of 2/3/21: “Legislator seeks to limit county recorders in voter-registration drives”
I didn’t have to read too far into this article to surmise that what Sen. Ugenti-Rita is proposing is a clear case of voter suppression. Instead of both parties holding voter registration drives when and where they want/can, as they presently do, she wants to decide where voter registrations should be held. From her criticisms in the article, she specifically points out that the people who attend gun rallies, or attend pro-life rallies should not have the chance to register to vote. It sounds like if you fall into those categories and are a constituent of hers, most like she doesn’t have your back. I have to wonder which other groups of people who are her constituents, she won’t represent. Clearly, she has missed the reason for voter registration events. Unfortunately, I see this as another ploy by disengaged Republicans to turn our democracy into chaos. Voters Beware!
Cathy Heiner
Huachuca City