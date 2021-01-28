To the editor,
Love it when right-wing opinion writers like Cal Thomas complain of media bias. Of course, it’s always the perceived bias on the left. Wednesday’s (1/27/21) column was such a case; every example of bias was on the left. He mentioned MSNBC, CNN, and other mainstream networks. He wrote of Chris Matthews fawning over a speech by Obama, while overlooking Matthews fawning over speeches by G.W.Bush and a Trump State of the Union speech. There was also no mention of right-wing media giants like Cumulus Media, Sinclair Broadcasting, FOX News, newcomers Newsmax, and OAN. No mention of Raegan’s eliminating the “Fairness Doctrine,” and worse of all...he failed to see his own undeniable bias!
Ronald Henry
Tombstone