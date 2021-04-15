To the editor,
Your editorial of Apr. 7 used the term "illegal minors." You should by now know there is no such a thing. It is not now or ever has been unlawful to be a minor or any human being. A minor could commit an unlawful act, making the act illegal...not the minor. Furthermore, it is not illegal to seek asylum. And your concern for the citizens of Benson being exposed to more of a risk of getting Covid-19, the minors to be housed in that remodeled motel will probably follow the Covid protocols better than those citizens currently do. Have you been to the Benson Safeway?
Ronald Henry
Tombstone