To the editor:
Whoever is in charge in the county or state with the scheduling of getting the Covid vaccine is doing a terrible job. I have searched the websites where we are supposed to schedule to get our vaccine and find it nearly impossible to do so. We have to register first, giving our e-mail address and phone numbers...why? No one has ever contacted me or anyone else that I know of. One site in Douglas was all booked up for Jan. 9th, with the next scheduled event on the 23rd with no way to sign up for that day! There has to be a better way to clarify the information needed by the public on how and where to get this vaccine.
Ronald Henry
Tombstone